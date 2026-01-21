Markets
Dana Reports Prel. Full-Year Sales Of $7.5 Bln

January 21, 2026 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Auto parts maker Dana Incorporated (DAN) on Wednesday announced preliminary full-year results that came in at the high end of the company's expectations and issued its preliminary outlook for 2026.

For the full year, Dana reported sales of approximately $7.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of about $600 million.

For 2026, the company provided preliminary sales guidance of $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion and raised its margin guidance range to a midpoint of 10.5%.

On Tuesday, Dana shares closed at $27.25, down 1.02%.

