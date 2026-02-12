Dana Inc. Promotes Byron Foster To CEO

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN), a manufacturer of propulsion and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machines, Thursday announced the promotion of Byron Foster to Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Currently, Byron Foster serves as the Senior Vice President and President of Light Vehicle Systems, Dana's largest business unit. He joined the company in 2021.

Foster will be succeeding Bruce McDonald who has served as the Chairman and CEO of the company, since 2024, and will continue as the chairman post this transition.

In pre-market activity, DAN shares were trading at $33.44, up 0.12% on the New York Stock Exchange.

