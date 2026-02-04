Dana (DAN) Price Target Increased by 21.90% to 32.66

The average one-year price target for Dana (NYSE:DAN) has been revised to $32.66 / share. This is an increase of 21.90% from the prior estimate of $26.79 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.35 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from the latest reported closing price of $30.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.16%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.29% to 144,162K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,740K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,973K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 23.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,311K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,843K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 18.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,696K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,615K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 7.43% over the last quarter.

