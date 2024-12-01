Dalaroo Metals Issues New Unquoted Securities

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 7,451,250 unquoted securities in the form of performance rights, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This strategic move aims to align employee interests with company performance, potentially driving future growth. Investors might find this development indicative of Dalaroo’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

