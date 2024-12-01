News & Insights

Dalaroo Metals Director Boosts Stake with Performance Rights

December 01, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of its director, Michael Brown, with the acquisition of over 7.4 million performance rights across three classes. This move, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, highlights potential strategic shifts within the company’s leadership and its future direction.

