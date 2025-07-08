DAL Earnings Preview: Analyzing Potential Stock Movement

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Historical data suggests a cautious outlook for the stock’s immediate post-earnings performance. Over the past five years, Delta’s stock has experienced a negative one-day return following earnings announcements in 70% of instances. The median one-day decline during these periods was -2.7%, with the most significant single-day drop reaching -9%.

For the latest quarter, analysts anticipate Delta will report earnings of $2.03 per share on sales of $16.18 billion for the upcoming quarter. This marks a decrease compared to the same quarter last year, when the company posted earnings of $2.36 per share on sales of $16.66 billion.

A decline in consumer sentiment, likely driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and trade conflicts, appears to have contributed to a softening in air travel demand. This broader market sentiment may explain why DAL stock has seen a significant 14% drop year-to-date, in stark contrast to the S&P 500 index’s 7% rise over the same period.

While the company’s performance against consensus estimates will be crucial, understanding historical patterns can be advantageous for event-driven traders. There are two primary strategies:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Analyze historical odds and adjust your position before the earnings release.

Analyze historical odds and adjust your position before the earnings release. Post-Earnings Positioning: Examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns following earnings announcements to inform your trading decisions after the report is public.

Looking at fundamentals, over the last twelve months, Delta reported revenues of $62 billion. The company demonstrated operational profitability, generating $6.0 billion in operating profits and a net income of $3.7 billion during this period. Now, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Delta Air Lines’ Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 6 positive and 14 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 30% of the time.

However, this percentage decreases to 25% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 6 positive returns = 5.1%, and median of the 14 negative returns = -2.7%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors.

