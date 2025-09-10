Daktronics Q1 Orders Jump 35 Percent

Daktronics(NASDAQ:DAKT) reported fiscal first quarter ended August 2, 2025, results on September 10, 2025, delivering net income of $16.5 million and 35% year-over-year order growth, with backlog rising to $360 million and operating cash flow up 34% year-over-year. Key highlights included winning all three major league live event projects bid in the quarter, achieving record high school segment orders, and continued execution of a multi-year business and digital transformation. The following analysis examines Daktronics' sustained gross margin expansion, robust capital deployment, and advancing transformation initiatives—each with concrete implications for long-term investors.

Gross margin expansion benefits from mix and operational leverage

While the quarter included a favorable revenue mix led by high-profit segments such as High School Park and Recreation (HSPR), margin gains were also supported by improved cost controls and volume-driven fixed cost absorption. Tariffs contributed a $6 million headwind compared to $1 million in fiscal Q1 2025.

"We did have a mixed benefit as I alluded to. So you know, going forward, it depends on the mix is gonna look like. And know, we'll have to see about that. We did as Brad mentioned, continue to have better alignment between particularly, our manufacturing expenses and revenue production. That helped, and that's, you know, where we intend to operate going forward. We had a small benefit this quarter. I shouldn't say benefit. We had a benefit. We had a cost a year ago in the margin from some unusually high warranty expenses, which normalized this quarter. So it's a little bit of that. But yeah, I mean, you know, what we saw in the quarter was a combination of kind of fixed cost leverage on revenue as well as the mix effect that I just mentioned."

-- Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Sustained margin strength demonstrates that Daktronics' ongoing operational initiatives are counteracting tariff headwinds and normalizing warranty costs.

Daktronics accelerates capital deployment and balance sheet strength

Fiscal first quarter-end cash of $137 million increased 7% year-over-year, even after $10.7 million in share repurchases at $16.43 per share; no debt was drawn against the company’s credit line. Operating cash flow surged to $26 million, while inventory-to-sales stood at 49% as management positions for strong order fulfillment ahead.

"We ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $137 million an increase of 7% from 2025 and that's after taking into account $10.7 million worth of shares repurchased in the quarter and the conversion of the convertible note since last year. Our operating cash flow is $26 million up 34% on solid earnings and the completion of our initiative to better utilize spare inventory. Inventory to sales ratio is now at 49%. Inventory levels are likely to increase somewhat. Perhaps as we position for fulfillment of the high backlog. As mentioned, we repurchased $10.7 million worth of shares in the quarter at a volume-weighted average price of 16.43 We have had no borrowings, of course, under the company's bank line of credit, and none are contemplated."

-- Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Controlled capital allocation, demonstrated by growing cash and significant buybacks without increasing leverage, provides Daktronics with ample flexibility for continued strategic investment, opportunistic share repurchases, or selective M&A, enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Transformation plan drives operating progress and targets premium financial returns

Daktronics is executing a multi-year transformation blending value-based pricing, focused product innovation, and digital upgrades in operations and service. IT and product development spending reached $17.2 million, supporting efforts to advance corporate performance management, subscription platforms, and new product releases.

"We are targeting performance aligned with higher operating margins of 10% to 12% on average over time, operating in the top quartile ROIC target of 17% to 20%, and achieving a compound annual growth rate of seven to 10% by fiscal year 2028. Our plan is in place. We're executing on it, and we have work to do. The team is committed to its success. We remain on track with the many, many objectives initiatives and most importantly, on track with our growth and margin objectives."

-- Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Pursuit of top-quartile return on invested capital (ROIC) and double-digit margin targets—with clear investment in digital, SaaS, and new products—signals a probability of sustained value creation if execution stays on pace, directly supporting a long-term compound earnings growth thesis.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal 2026, management projects sustained robust demand across core segments and points to a sizable order backlog of $360 million as a revenue tailwind for future periods, while maintaining vigilance on tariff volatility and supply chain constraints. Transformation targets remain in place: achieving average operating margins of 10%-12%, ROIC of 17%-20%, and 7%-10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through fiscal 2028. No updated quantitative short-term guidance was provided this quarter.

