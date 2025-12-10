Markets
Daktronics Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

December 10, 2025 — 07:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) released earnings for second quarter of $17.481 million

The company's bottom line totaled $17.481 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $21.406 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $229.253 million from $208.331 million last year.

Excluding the non-operating non-cash debt fair value adjustment and operating adjustment for consultant related expenses associated with business and digital transformation initiatives, adjusted net income was $13.9 million for the second quarter.

DAKT was up by 10.13% at $19.79 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

