Daktronics Extends Shareholder Rights Agreement to 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Daktronics ( (DAKT) ) has shared an announcement.

Daktronics, Inc. has extended its Shareholder Rights Agreement to November 2025, adjusting the exercise price to $40 and setting a new beneficial ownership threshold at 15% (20% for 13G Investors). The move aims to protect shareholder interests amid potential influence by major debtholders like Alta Fox, who seek changes in Board composition. The Rights Agreement applies equally to all shareholders and ensures fair consideration of offers beneficial to the company.

For a thorough assessment of DAKT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.