DAKT or TRMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector might want to consider either Daktronics (DAKT) or Trimble Navigation (TRMB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Daktronics has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Trimble Navigation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This means that DAKT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DAKT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.52, while TRMB has a forward P/E of 20.67. We also note that DAKT has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TRMB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07.

Another notable valuation metric for DAKT is its P/B ratio of 2.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TRMB has a P/B of 3.14.

Based on these metrics and many more, DAKT holds a Value grade of A, while TRMB has a Value grade of D.

DAKT sticks out from TRMB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DAKT is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

