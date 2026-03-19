Dakota Gold (DC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dakota Gold Corp (Symbol: DC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.86, changing hands as low as $4.52 per share. Dakota Gold Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.401 per share, with $7.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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