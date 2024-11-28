Daiwabo Holdings Focuses on Governance and Diversity

Daiwabo Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:3107) has released an update.
Daiwabo Holdings Co., Ltd. emphasizes corporate governance as a core management priority, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency across its group companies. The company is actively working on promoting diversity within its workforce, with specific targets for increasing female representation in management roles by 2030. Additionally, Daiwabo is committed to maintaining robust governance practices and improving the quality of information disclosure to foster trust with stakeholders.
