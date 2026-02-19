Daiwa Capital Upgrades Verizon Communications (VZ)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from Outperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $50.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of $48.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is 142,209MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an decrease of 297 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.44%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 3,082,401K shares. The put/call ratio of VZ is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,008K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,673K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,969K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 116,571K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,719K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%.

Geode Capital Management holds 102,633K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,765K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 51.79% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 57,873K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.