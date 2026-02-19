Daiwa Capital Upgrades T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for T-Mobile US (NasdaqGS:TMUS) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.28% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is $267.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.28% from its latest reported closing price of $213.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is 87,995MM, a decrease of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 54.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,524 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an decrease of 352 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.38%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 510,791K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 28,504K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,175K shares , representing a decrease of 58.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,795K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,278K shares , representing an increase of 23.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 43.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 23,428K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,514K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,583K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,462K shares , representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 85.18% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,848K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,726K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 10.92% over the last quarter.

