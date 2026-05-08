Daiwa Capital Upgrades QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for QUALCOMM (NasdaqGS:QCOM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.01% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is $159.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.01% from its latest reported closing price of $219.14 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 46,997MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,833 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an decrease of 1,057 owner(s) or 27.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.33%, an increase of 32.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 929,507K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 69,341K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 34,193K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,897K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,675K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,728K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,437K shares , representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 80.39% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,148K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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