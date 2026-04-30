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Daito Trust Construction FY Profit Rises

April 30, 2026 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daito Trust Construction (1878.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent of 99.0 billion yen, up 5.5% from prior year. Earnings per share was 298.96 yen compared to 285.22 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 1.98 trillion yen, an increase of 7.7% from a year ago.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company forecasts: profit attributable to owners of parent of 108.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.05 trillion yen. For the first half period, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 61.0 billion yen, and net sales of 990.0 billion yen.

Daito Trust Construction shares are currently trading at 3,494 yen, down 0.40%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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