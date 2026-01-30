Markets

Daito Trust Construction 9-months Earnings Fall; Shares Rise

January 30, 2026 — 12:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (1878.T, DITTF, DIFTY), on Friday, reported earnings declined despite higher sales in the nine months compared with the previous year.

For the nine months ended December 31, net income declined to 76.20 billion yen from 76.87 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 229.52 yen versus 234.13 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 106.59 billion yen from 102.80 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 1.44 trillion yen from 1.36 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 net sales to be at 1.98 trillion yen.

The operating profit is anticipated to be at 135 billion yen for the full year 2026.

Net income attributable to the owners of the parent for the full year 2026 is expected to be 95 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share is anticipated to be 286 yen for the full year 2026.

Daito Trust Construction is currently trading 3.82% higher at JPY 3,123 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

