Markets

Daimler Truck Group 2025 Unit Sales Down 8%

January 16, 2026 — 05:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE) reported that Daimler Truck Group 2025 unit sales were 422,510 trucks and buses compared to 460,409, last year. Mercedes-Benz Trucks posted unit sales of 159,871 units, compared to 159,540 units. Sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by two-thirds to 6,726 units from 4,035 units.

In fourth quarter, Daimler Truck reported group sales of 117,974 units compared to 124,386 units, a year ago. Mercedes-Benz Trucks registered a significant increase in its sales to 48,841 units from 43,806 units, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DTGHF
DTRUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.