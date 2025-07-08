Daimler Truck To Cut Workforce In Germany By 2030

Markets
(RTTNews) - While announcing the updated financial targets for 2030, Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY.PK) hinted about reducing workforce as a part of its Cost Down Europe efficiency program.

The company stated that the restructuring plan would lead to a shift of production volume to a best-cost country and further measures, leading to a significant job reduction in Germany by 2030.

The company added that it will utilize natural attrition and expanded early retirement options to reduce positions in a socially responsible manner as well as offer targeted severance packages.

Currently, Daimler's stock is trading at $24.12, up 0.71 percent on the OTC Markets.

