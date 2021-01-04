Daimler (DDAIF) Imposed With $30M Fine for Delayed Recalls

Daimler AG’s DDAIF North American truck arm has agreed to pay a $30-million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had opened an investigation in April 2018 for roughly 464,000 vehicles, covering Daimler Truck’s handling of seven recalls. Per the investigation results, Daimler Trucks North America had failed to recall vehicles promptly and adhere to the reporting requirements.



Per NHTSA, it is imperative for manufacturers to recognize the urgency of their safety recall responsibilities, and provide timely and accurate information to the agency about all safety issues.



As part of the settlement, Daimler Trucks has agreed to develop and implement an advanced data analytics program to augment its ability to identify and solve potential safety malfunctions. This forms part of a two-year consent order that can be further extended by NHTSA for an additional year.



Daimler Trucks has agreed to pay $10 million upfront and will outlay an additional $5 million on projects aimed at strengthening vehicle safety. The agreement includes a $15-million deferred fine that can become payable if the automaker fails to obey the consent order. Also, Daimler Trucks has agreed to meet the NHTSA on a monthly basis as part of the settlement.



This is the second time since late 2019 that the German automaker has agreed to settle a scrutiny by U.S. auto safety regulators by paying a penalty. In December 2019, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz agreed to pay a fine of $20 million to NHTSA due to its mishandling of U.S. vehicle recalls, including a failure to notify owners timely and submit all the required reports.



Daimler AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is globally a leading producer of premium passenger cars and one of the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles in the world.



Daimler Trucks claims to be focused on developing safe and reliable commercial vehicles. Moreover, the company states that there are no reported accidents or injuries related to any of the delayed recalls in the latest scrutiny.



Reportedly, Daimler is considering an IPO for its truck unit in late 2021, in order to unlock the true value of the company’s truck segment. By trading separately from its auto business, Daimler Trucks could command a higher valuation as the business is working on some advanced and innovative technologies, like collaborating with Google GOOGL parent Alphabet’s Waymo on Level 4 driverless truck technology and Linde on on hydrogen refueling technology.



Daimler, peers of which include BMW AG BAMXF and Honda HMC, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Notably, shares of the company have appreciated 28.5% in the past year, while its industry has witnessed a rise of 19.3%.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Daimler AG (DDAIF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.