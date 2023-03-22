Daily Markets: What Will the Fed Say About the Path Ahead?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up across the board: India’s SENSEX 0.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.31%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.82%, South Korea’s KOSPI 1.20%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 1.59%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.73%. Japan’s Nikkei set the pace today, up 1.93% on a banking stock rebound and positive overall sentiment. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a flattish to slightly lower open as investors wait for the Fed’s monetary policy decision due at 2 PM ET.

With measures taken to shore up the U.S. banking system over the last few days, we’ve seen expectations shift back to the Fed boosting the fed funds rate by 25-basis points later today and again at its May meeting. However, the CME FedWatch Tool still sees 25-basis point rate cuts following the Fed’s July, September, and December policy meetings. We’d note that expectation comes despite the upward trajectory in sequential core Consumer Price Index data over the last few months, sticky service sector Producer Price Index data, and the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimating real GDP growth of 3.2% for the current quarter.

Should the Fed reiterate that it will stay the course to fight inflation, including holding interest rates at elevated levels until inflation returns to its target level, this would run counter to the scenario depicted in the CME FedWatch Tool and foster a re-think of what’s ahead. As we’ve mentioned before, this has happened more than a few times over the last year, and it has tended to be a bitter pill for the market to swallow.

International Economy

Annual inflation rate in the UK unexpectedly edged higher to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January, the first increase in four months and compared to forecasts of 9.9%. The annual core inflation rate in the UK, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased to 6.2% in February from 5.8% in January, compared to forecasts of 5.7%.

Domestic Economy

As we discussed above, at 2 PM ET today, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections. That announcement will be followed by Fed Chair Powell’s press conference which typically begins around 2:30 PM ET.

Markets

With the potential banking crisis largely in traders’ review mirror, equities had a strong session yesterday. The Dow was up 0.98%, the S&P 500 gained 1.30%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.58% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.88%. With traders seemingly in “Risk-On” mode, the classically defensive Utilities sector saw the largest drawdown, shedding 2.01%, by far the worst-performing sector yesterday as Real Estate (-0.58%), and Consumer Staples (-0.08%) rounded out the group of underperforming sectors. Yesterday’s leaders included Energy (3.46%), Consumer Discretionary (2.76%), and Financials (2.53%). In advance of what is expected to be a busy construction and maintenance cycle, United Rentals (URI) posted a 5.24% gain as traders once again became upbeat about the overall state of the economy in the near term.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.77%

S&P 500: 2.45%

Nasdaq Composite: 13.32%

Russell 2000: 0.94%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 69.70%

Ether (ETH-USD): 50.85%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Olllie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI), Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF), and Winnebago (WGO) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Shares of GameStop (GME) soared following the company reporting January quarter bottom line results that blew away consensus expectations. Revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% YoY $2.23 billion vs the $2.18 billion consensus. Hardware and accessories sales accounted for 55.8% of total sales vs. 52.7% a year ago, while software sales fell to 30.1% of the mix from 34.9% last year. Collectibles revenue was up to 14.1% of the total vs. 12.4% a year ago.

Nike (NKE) reported better-than-expected February quarter top and bottom line results but shared it expects wholesale revenue growth to moderate for the next few quarters. The company also indicated its fiscal 2023 gross margin will decline approximately 250 basis points, coming in at the low end of its prior guidance. Exiting the February quarter, Nike’s inventories were $8.9 billion, up 16% YoY, primarily driven by higher product input costs and elevated freight costs.

Intel (INTC) announced several management changes, including Stuart Pann, who will head up the company's foundry business, replacing Dr. Randhir Thakur.

UBS (UBS) announced that it would buy back $2.96 billion of debt issued less than a week ago to boost confidence among investors shaken by the ongoing financial turmoil and its $3 billion interaction with Credit Suisse (CS).

IPOs

Golden Heaven Group (GDHG), Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH), and Shengfeng Development (SFWL) are expected to price their IPOs this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Chewy (CHWY), KB Home (KBH), Steelcase (SCS), and Worthington (WOR) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities markets close for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, March 23

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: New Home Sales – February

Friday, March 24

Japan: Flash Manufacturing PMI - March

UK: Retail Sales - February

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing PMI – March

US: Durable Orders - February

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - March

Thought for the Day

“Inspiration is wonderful when it happens, but the writer must develop an approach for the rest of the time... The wait is simply too long.” ― Leonard Bernstein

