Daily Journal Corporation Full Year Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $112.10 million, or $81.41 per share. This compares with $78.10 million, or $56.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $87.70 million from $69.90 million last year.

Daily Journal Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $112.10 Mln. vs. $78.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $81.41 vs. $56.73 last year. -Revenue: $87.70 Mln vs. $69.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.