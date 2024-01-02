Daily Dividend Report: WSO,JNJ,GNL,AFG,IMKTA

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2024. Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco's Chairman and CEO stated: "This marks our 50th consecutive year of paying dividends. We believe this represents an extraordinary milestone, especially given the Company's strong track record of growth. We are very pleased to share our success with shareholders through dividends, which have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 21% since Watsco entered distribution in 1989."

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date is February 16, 2024.

Global Net Lease announced today that it declared a dividend on its outstanding common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend is equal to $0.354 per share of common stock payable on January 16, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2024.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.71 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2024, to holders of record on January 15, 2024.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 19, 2024, to all shareholders of record on January 12, 2024.

