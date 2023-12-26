Daily Dividend Report: WASH,FNLC,DOC,CUZ

The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The dividend will be paid January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024.

On December 22, The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share. This fourth quarter dividend is payable January 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 8, 2024. "I'm pleased to announce a fourth quarter dividend of 35 cents per share", remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The quarterly dividend continues to be an important part of the value we offer our shareholders. Based on the December 20, 2023 closing price of $27.99 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.40 per share represents an attractive yield of 5.00%."

Physicians Realty Trust announced last week that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. "We are proud to declare and pay our 42nd consecutive quarterly dividend. Our outpatient medical facilities continue to perform as expected, and we look forward to continued focus on operational excellence and cash flow growth. We are excited about our pending merger to join Healthpeak Properties and look forward to continued growth, success, and the creation of sustainable value as a combined company," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2024, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 3, 2024.

Cousins Properties previously today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2024.

