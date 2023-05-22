Urban Edge Properties announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2023 to common shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Saratoga Investment, a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2023, an increase of $0.01 from $0.69 per share in the prior fiscal fourth quarter, and the thirteenth quarterly dividend increase in a row. This dividend is payable on June 29, 2023, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2023.

Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. The new open-ended authorization permits the Company to repurchase its Class A Common Stock in the open market, pursuant to preset trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or through privately negotiated transactions. The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Cable One today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.85 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2023.

Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 25, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UE,SAR,DDS,CABO,INGR

