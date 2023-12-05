Daily Dividend Report: THG,DNUT,SYK,CVS,EPRT

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Krispy Kreme today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend was declared today, December 4, 2023 and will be paid on February 7, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 24, 2024.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share payable January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023, representing an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and a half cents per share, an approximate 10% increase from sixty and a half cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to holders of record on January 22, 2023.

Essential Properties Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. On an annualized basis the fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.285 equals $1.14 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share compared to the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

