Daily Dividend Report: SYBT,NVDA,NIC,GES,THFF

Stock Yards Bancorp, parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 18, 2023.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on December 28, 2023, to all shareholders of record on December 6, 2023.

Nicolet Bankshares announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders of its common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

The Guess' Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2023.

The directors of First Financial have declared a dividend of 45 cents per share payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 2, 2024.

