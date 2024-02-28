Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.81 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable May 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 29, 2024.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2024. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on and after May 24, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2024.

eBay's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the company's common stock, an 8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SWK,DE,CLX,RY,EBAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.