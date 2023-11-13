Daily Dividend Report: SR,UBSI,LOW,WLK,COLB

The board of directors of Spire unanimously agreed to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.755 per share from $0.72 per share. This full year $0.14 per share increase brings the annualized rate to $3.02, an increase of 4.9%.

"Spire's growing dividend reflects the Company's performance, strong financial position and the board's confidence in our long-term growth strategy going forward. It is also a key part of how we deliver value to our shareholders while positioning Spire as a compelling investment," said Ed Glotzbach, chairman of the board of Spire. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2023. Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2024 marking the Company's 21st consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis.

United Bankshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.37 per share for shareholders of record as of December 8, 2023. Dividends per share of $1.45 for the year 2023 represents an increase over the $1.44 per share paid for the year of 2022. The dividend payout of approximately $49.9 million on 134.9 million shares is payable January 2, 2024. The year 2023 marks the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases to United shareholders. "Fifty years of dividend growth is a testament to our proven track record as a high performing company with a low risk profile," said Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "Our disciplined approach has resulted in strong business performance that has allowed us to outperform competitors, provide recognized quality service to our customers, and continuously increase dividends for United shareholders, now for a milestone 50 consecutive years."

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 10 cents per share, payable Feb. 7, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 24, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of 50 cents per share for the third quarter of 2023. This dividend will be payable on December 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 21, 2023. This is the 77th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

Columbia Banking System, parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, payable December 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2023.

