Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of three cents or two per cent to $1.38 per share, payable on and after February 23, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2024.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of one dollar and two cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2024, payable on and after January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jan. 4, 2024.

The Movado Group announced today that on November 30, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the payment on December 26, 2023 of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 12, 2023.

The board of directors of Compass Minerals, a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 11, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RY,TD,CPB,MOV,CMP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.