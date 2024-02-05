RTX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2024 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 23, 2024.RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The Est—e Lauder Companies will pay a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on March 15, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

CNA Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share and a special dividend of $2.00 per share, payable March 7, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2024.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.13 per Class B unit, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2024. Today's announcement represents a 13 percent increase to Magnolia's quarterly dividend rate and would provide an annualized dividend of $0.52 per share. This is the third consecutive year that Magnolia has increased its dividend rate since initiating a dividend payment in 2021. Magnolia expects to declare its next quarterly dividend in May for payment in June.

The Board of Directors of ArcBest— has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on February 16, 2024, payable on March 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RTX,EL,CNA,MGY,ARCB

