Daily Dividend Report: RPM,OZK,ALG,TBLD,CFBK

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on January 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2024. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 10% in October 2023 marked RPM's 50th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.3 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.38 per share, up $0.01, or 2.70% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-four quarters.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. Payment will be made on January 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2024.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust today announced a monthly distribution of $0.10417 per share on the Trust's common shares, payable on January 22, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of January 12, 2024.

CF Bankshares today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2024.

