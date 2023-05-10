Daily Dividend Report: PRU,CMI,DHR,MMM,VLO

News & Insights

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.57 dollars per share, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2023.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on July 28, 2023 to holders of record on June 30, 2023.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable June 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.02 per share. The dividend is payable on June 22, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2023.

