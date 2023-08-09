Prudential Financial (PRU) announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2023.

Franco-Nevada has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.34 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2023.

TransUnion (TRU) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share for the second quarter 2023. The dividend will be payable on September 7, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2023.

WTW approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on or about October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2023.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The dividend will be payable September 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PRU, FNV, TRU, WTW, FNF

