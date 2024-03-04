Daily Dividend Report: PNM,BMY,STC,HMN,SUI

At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 26, 2024.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2024.

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.475 per share for the first quarter 2024, payable March 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3.0% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per share. This represents an indicated annual dividend of $1.36 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. "This is the 16th consecutive year the Board has increased the annual shareholder cash dividend, reflecting Horace Mann's commitment to long-term shareholder value creation," said Horace Mann President & CEO Marita Zuraitis.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024.

