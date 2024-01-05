Daily Dividend Report: PNC,CODI,MLAB,SBR

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.55 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 16, 2024.

Compass Diversified, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended December 31, 2023, is payable on January 25, 2024, to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 18, 2024.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that on January 2, 2024 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.437160 per unit, payable on January 30, 2024, to unit holders of record on January 16, 2024.

