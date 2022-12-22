The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products on December 21, 2022, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

Micron's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

Physicians Realty Trust announced today that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. "We are proud to declare and pay our 38th consecutive quarterly dividend. This year has been a strong year focused on maintaining and improving our existing portfolio while delivering reliable cash flows during recent market uncertainty. We are looking forward to sharing more about our fourth quarter 2022 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 22, 2023," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2023, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 4, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, declared a quarterly cash dividend on December 21, 2022, in the amount of $0.22 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on January 11, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.18 per share cash dividend, payable on January 18, 2023, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PLPC,MU,DOC,GNTY,PKBK

