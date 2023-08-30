The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2023.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable September 27, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of Sept 12, 2023.

Avnet, a leading global technology distributor and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 7% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2023.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2023.

Lamar Advertising, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 18, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PCH,HOG,AVT,HPE,LAMR

