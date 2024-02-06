Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 18, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2024.

Today, Simon Property Group's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 for the first quarter of 2024. This is an increase of $0.15, or 8.3% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.

Dupont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, representing a 6% increase to its quarterly dividend, payable March 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 12, 2024, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of the Company's common stock. This represents an increase of 7 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $1.03 per share. "The strong and consistent cash flow of Tractor Supply supports our 15th year of consecutive dividend increases. This increase reflects our Board's continued confidence in our Life Out Here strategy to generate shareholder value, while investing for our future," said Edna Morris, Tractor Supply's Chairman of the Board. The dividend will be paid on March 12, 2024 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on February 26, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PAYC,SPG,DD,EXP,TSCO

