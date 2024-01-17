Daily Dividend Report: PAG,TGT,CTAS,AOS,SKT

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share, representing an increase of 10%. "We are pleased to provide an increase in the cash dividend. The strength of our balance sheet and our continued strong cash flow enables us to reward our shareholders," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert Kurnick, Jr. The dividend is payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 21, 2024. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 226th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 41 years ago in 1983.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the board of directors of A. O. Smith declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, February 15 to shareholders of record January 31, 2024.

Tanger—, a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on February 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2024.

