Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023 and also announced timing of fourth quarter 2023 earnings. The following quarterly cash distributions will be payable on February 14, 2024 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on January 31, 2024. PAA Common shares will pay $0.3175 per Common Unit,$1.27 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2023 and a $0.20 per unit or 19% increase on an annualized basis.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on February 07, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2024.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.330 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.264 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 9, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2024.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on February 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PAA,LXFR,UNF,ACI,EFC

