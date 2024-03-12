News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: ORCL,BHE,ESP,IRT,CASY

March 12, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2024, with a payment date of April 24, 2024.

Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on April 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share, a 16% increase over the prior dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2024 to all shareholders of record on March 22, 2024.

Independence Realty Trust announced that today IRT's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of IRT common stock, payable on April 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

At its March meeting, the Casey's General Stores Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2024.

