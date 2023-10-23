Omega Healthcare Investors today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Wednesday, November 15, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.8420 per common unit or $3.368 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 20, 2023 to common unitholders of record on October 30, 2023.

Middlesex Water announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.325 per share on its common stock, an increase of 4.0% from the $0.3125 per share dividend last declared in July 2023. This increase raises the annual dividend rate to $1.30 from $1.25 per share of common stock and marks Middlesex's 51st consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend at the new rate is payable December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023. Middlesex Water Company has paid cash dividends in varying amounts continually since 1912.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.275 per share. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2023.

Wabtec announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 17 cents per share, payable on November 29, 2023 to holders of record on November 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: OHI,SUN,MSEX,LIN,WAB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.