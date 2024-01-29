Daily Dividend Report: OHI,CINF,D,BKH,ETR

Omega Healthcare Investors today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Thursday, February 15, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared an 81-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing by 8% from the previous 75-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 16, 2024. The dividend is payable April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2024.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on March 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2024. This is the 384th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 2, 2023.

Black Hills today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, an increase of $0.025 per share over last quarter's dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 16, 2024, will receive $0.65 per share, payable March 1, 2024. "This dividend increase showcases our long-standing commitment to reward shareholders with a sustainable, growing dividend," said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "The increase reflects the confidence we have in the future of Black Hills and our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value through dynamic economic cycles and the continuous evolution within our industry." The new annualized rate represents 54 consecutive years of annual dividend increases and is the second longest track record in the electric and natural gas utility industry. This dividend announcement marks 82 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9, 2024. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

