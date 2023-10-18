The Morgan Stanley Board of Directors declared a $0.85 quarterly dividend per share, payable on November 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2023.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of thirty-six cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on December 15, 2023, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco has declared a $0.51 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's quarterly dividend by $0.07 per share, or 9.7%, to $0.79 per share. "Our healthy balance sheet, continued strong cash flow and the strength of operations enables us to increase the cash dividend and reward our shareholders," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert Kurnick, Jr. The dividend is payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023.

Lincoln Electric Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.64 per share to $0.71 per share, or to $2.84 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MS,DD,SON,PAG,LECO

