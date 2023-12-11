Daily Dividend Report: MRVL,ESS,AES,AIN,EGP

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024.

Essex Property Trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.31 per common share, payable January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024.

The Board of Directors of AES approved an increase of 4% in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1659 per share to $0.1725 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's first quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.1725 per share is payable on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Albany International today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, an increase of 4%, or $0.01 per share, from the prior dividend. The dividend is payable January 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 19, 2023.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 per share payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on December 29, 2023. This dividend is the 176th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.08 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 28 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 12 years.

