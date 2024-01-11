The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.710 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on February 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on January 25, 2024.

AON, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2024.

KeyCorp announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on February 27, 2024.

Apogee Enterprises announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, a 4% increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2024. This marks Apogee's eleventh consecutive year with a dividend increase, during which time the quarterly dividend has grown by 178%, from $0.09 per share to $0.25 per share.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMC,AON,KEY,APOG,ADP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.