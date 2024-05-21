Daily Dividend Report: LII,FLS,GLPI,RJF,HRL

The board of directors of Lennox International, a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, approved a 4.5% increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.15 per share of common stock, payable July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024. "Our latest dividend increase is a result of consistently executing our strategy, driving margin improvements and generating solid cash flow. Our investments in expanded manufacturing capacity and sustainable products enhance our performance and competitiveness in the marketplace," said Lennox Chief Financial Officer Michael Quenzer."

Flowserve Corporation, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Gaming and Leisure Properties announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.76 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 21, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024. The second quarter 2023 cash dividend was $0.72 per share of the Company's common stock.

On May 20, 2024, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.45 per share, payable July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2024.

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 28.25 cents a share on May 20, 2024, will be paid August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2024. The August 15 payment will be the 384th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LII,FLS,GLPI,RJF,HRL

