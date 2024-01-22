Daily Dividend Report: KR,AEP,FELE,NRG,SJM

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share to be paid on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2024. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13.7% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9, 2024, and is the company's 455th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2024. This represents an 11 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend. "This dividend increase will mark the 32nd consecutive year that Franklin Electric has increased its dividend, demonstrating its commitment to rewarding shareholders and confidence in the outlook of the business," commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.4075 per share, or $1.63 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year, in line with the Company's previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2024.

J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.06 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 16, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KR,AEP,FELE,NRG,SJM

