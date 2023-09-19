Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 7.5% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.86 per share, from the current annualized rate of $0.80 per share, effective with the regular quarterly cash dividend announced today. The increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per share is payable in U.S. dollars on the Company's common stock on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $16.07 on September 18, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, reflecting a 7 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 16, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 15, 2023.

Fortune Brands Innovations, an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2023.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on November 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2023. 2023 marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KDP,APLE,MSFT,FBIN,PNR

